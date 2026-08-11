Jennifer Bailey to retire in October after leading Apple payments
Technology
Jennifer Bailey, who has led Apple's Pay and Wallet services and is retiring after more than two decades at the company, is retiring this October.
She played a huge role in launching Apple Pay back in 2014, as well as the Apple Card and all those handy updates to the Wallet app, like adding digital keys and IDs.
Apple Pay pulls in over $7.5B
Bailey helped turn Apple into a major force in digital payments, with Apple Pay pulling in over $7.5 billion a year.
Eddy Cue, Apple's services chief, said, "Under Jennifer's leadership, Apple Pay has changed the way hundreds of millions of our users pay."
Her retirement is part of a bigger wave of leadership changes at Apple, including CEO Tim Cook, so there are more big shifts on the horizon.