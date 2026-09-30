Jensen Huang calls data centers 'superintelligence factories' at White House
NVIDIA's Jensen Huang just called data centers "superintelligence factories" at a White House lunch with President Trump, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg.
The big topic? How AI is evolving, and why President Trump directed executive branch departments and agencies to use "Super Intelligence" instead of "artificial intelligence."
The group talked about growing AI safely and building out computing infrastructure.
Trump, tech executives sign accord
During the meeting, Trump and top tech executives signed the "White House Accord on Super Intelligence."
They promised to put strong safety checks in place for their AI systems, work with independent auditors, and set up board-level oversight.
While it's not legally binding, Trump compared it to a constitution, hinting this could shape how future AI rules are made.