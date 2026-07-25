Jensen Huang debuts on X and champions open-weight AI
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang made his debut on X, formerly Twitter, and kicked things off by championing open-weight artificial intelligence (AI) models.
In his first post on July 24, he shared a letter backed by Meta, Microsoft, Palantir, and a16z saying AI is key for sparking new ideas, making tech more accessible, and keeping things secure.
Letter highlights transparency and broader access
The letter highlights how open-weight models let startups, universities, hospitals, researchers, and small businesses build powerful AI without massive budgets.
By opening up these systems to the world's eyes (think: more transparency), it's easier to spot problems quickly and keep things safe.
Huang and the other signers want both open and closed models to work together so everyone can benefit from smarter tech.