Jensen Huang demonstrates digital twins' marketing potential at Adobe Summit Technology Apr 23, 2026

At Adobe Summit 2026, NVIDIA's Jensen Huang showed off how 3D digital twins (super-accurate virtual versions of real products) could level up marketing.

The idea? Let generative AI use these twins to create fresh content in any creative environment, making things way more realistic.

Huang thinks this tech could be a game-changer for industries like logistics and manufacturing too.