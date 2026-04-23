Jensen Huang demonstrates digital twins' marketing potential at Adobe Summit
Technology
At Adobe Summit 2026, NVIDIA's Jensen Huang showed off how 3D digital twins (super-accurate virtual versions of real products) could level up marketing.
The idea? Let generative AI use these twins to create fresh content in any creative environment, making things way more realistic.
Huang thinks this tech could be a game-changer for industries like logistics and manufacturing too.
Shantanu Narayen unveils Adobe Brand Intelligence
Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen agreed, saying that using custom AI models will help brands really understand their customers.
He announced new tools like Adobe CX Enterprise, plus Brand Intelligence features that use AI to personalize content and boost customer loyalty.