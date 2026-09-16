Jensen Huang, Sam Altman urge proactive AI safety at Salesforce
Technology
At a Salesforce event in San Francisco, big names like Nividia CEO Jensen Huang and Open AI CEO Sam Altman talked about keeping artificial intelligence safe.
Instead of waiting for new government rules, they believe tech companies should take charge by testing their own products thoroughly before launch and making safety a top priority.
Their message comes as more people worry about the risks of advanced AI.
Altman stresses trust, Amodei demands openness
Altman called for everyone in the industry to work together on safety, saying trust is key.
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei added that companies need to be open about how they handle safety and keep improving their practices, especially with concerns growing around super-smart AI systems.