Jensen Huang says AI could boost trades to 6-figure pay
Technology
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says skilled trades like electricians, plumbers, and builders are about to see a big pay boost thanks to the AI boom.
Speaking at Carnegie Mellon University, he said AI gives America "the opportunity to build again," and said these hands-on jobs could soon offer six-figure salaries.
Huang: $7 trillion spurs trade jobs
With $7 trillion being poured into global AI factories and chip facilities, Huang expects hundreds of thousands of new trade jobs.
He summed it up with a shout-out: "Electricians, plumbers, iron workers, technicians, builders—this is your time."
It's not just coders winning in the age of AI. Skilled workers are getting their moment too.