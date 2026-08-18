Jensen Huang says 'AI factories' are land power data-centre shells
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says building AI isn't just about powerful chips anymore: it's also about having enough land, power, and data-centre shells.
He called these "AI factories," and pointed out that while big cloud companies can get what they need, frontier AI labs are struggling to keep up.
PORTS-Pike could host 1.5 million NVIDIA GPUs
To tackle this, NVIDIA is partnering with SB Energy to secure land, power and shell capacity at the PORTS-Pike Technology Campus in Portsmouth, Ohio.
This site could represent approximately 1.5 million NVIDIA GPUs per generation and could bring in an estimated $150 billion to $200 billion in NVIDIA revenue each generation.
OpenAI will pay the lease," Jensen Huang said, letting it focus on creating the backbone for future AI breakthroughs without worrying about running the place itself.