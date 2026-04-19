Jensen Huang warns China's AI could threaten US tech dominance
Technology
NVIDIA's Jensen Huang is sounding the alarm: China's fast-growing AI scene (think models like DeepSeek built on homegrown chips) could become a "horrible outcome for our nation" to US tech dominance.
He believes the US needs to stay ahead, especially when it comes to core chip technology, or risk falling behind.
Huang calls enriched uranium comparison lunacy
The host compared AI compute to "enriched uranium," and Huang called the comparison to nuclear weapons "lunacy."
Instead of isolating AI, he wants more global conversations about safety and cyber threats.
He also warns against hyping up AI as dangerous, saying that could scare off future engineers and hurt innovation in the long run.