Jessica Meir photographs SpaceX Cargo Dragon after ISS undocking
Technology
NASA astronaut Jessica Meir grabbed a seriously cool shot of SpaceX's Cargo Dragon shortly after it undocked from the International Space Station.
Taken on June 16, 2026, her photo shows sunlight bouncing off the spacecraft's exterior and highlights its docking port and hatch after disconnecting on June 16.
Cargo Dragon splashed down safely
Cargo Dragon wrapped up its mission by splashing down safely near Southern California on June 17.
It delivered essential supplies and brought back scientific experiments, helping keep astronauts fed and research moving forward since the ISS has been continuously crewed since 2000.