Jessica Meir posts 'Earth art' of Saudi dunes from space
Technology
NASA astronaut Jessica Meir posted a jaw-dropping photo of Saudi Arabia's desert dunes from space, calling them "Earth Art."
The patterns and textures in the sand look incredible from orbit, way more detailed than anything you'd spot from the ground.
Meir snapped photo during ISS break
Meir snapped the shot during a break on the International Space Station, sharing how she was "captivated by the beautiful desert dunes."
Turns out, wind shapes these wild patterns over time, creating natural art that's only really visible from above.
It's a cool reminder of how Earth keeps surprising us, even when you're hundreds of kilometers away.