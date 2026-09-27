Jessica Meir posts Northern Patagonia Icefields photo taken from ISS
Technology
NASA astronaut Jessica Meir just dropped a jaw-dropping photo of the Northern Patagonia Icefields, taken straight from the International Space Station.
Using a Nikon Z9 and a 400-mm lens, she shared the shot online and described the view as "Earth Art," while also wishing her followers a happy Friday.
Jessica Meir's fans praise and joke
The post caught the attention, with a third user calling the view "Amazing" and joking that it looked like "a topographic map someone left in the freezer."
Meir's regular space photos keep bringing fresh perspectives of Earth's wildest places to her fans.