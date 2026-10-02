Jessica Watkins commanded Crew-13 to ISS in record 8 hours
NASA's Crew-13 just made history, reaching the International Space Station in only 8 hours, a new US record.
The mission launched from Cape Canaveral with SpaceX after a three-week delay to fix their Dragon capsule's leaking fuel system, and was led by Jessica Watkins, who became the first Black woman to command a spacecraft into orbit.
International crew and SpaceX satellite launches
Joining Watkins are NASA's Luke Delaney, a retired Marine, Canadian Joshua Kutryk, a colonel in the Royal Canadian Air Force, (whose wife is expecting while he's on board), and Russian Sergey Teteryatnikov, a former submariner.
Their mission patch nods to Apollo 13.
Meanwhile, SpaceX kept busy, launching over 100 mini-satellites from California and prepping another Falcon rocket launch from Florida later that day.