Jetson ONE electric aircraft displayed at NASA's Kennedy Space Center
Technology
At NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the Jetson ONE, a single-person electric aircraft, was on display during the MAX POWER event.
Built by Swedish startup Jetson, this single-seater can take off vertically, with no runway needed, making it feel like something straight out of the future.
UP.Summit spotlights Jetson ONE, New Glenn
At the UP.Summit, the Jetson ONE wowed crowds with live demos, zipping around and hovering in place. It is runs on multiple propellers.
The event also put a spotlight on other aviation tech like Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket headed for space.