JetZero Z4 could cut airline fuel use up to 50%
JetZero, a California startup, is working on the Z4, a futuristic aircraft with a "manta ray" look that could cut fuel use by up to 50%.
The Z4 seats 250 people and can fly roughly 9254km. Its blended wing design reduces drag, making flights more efficient.
The first full-size prototype is set for 2027, with hopes to see it in regular service in the early 2030s.
US Air Force funds Z4 $235 million
Japan Airlines is teaming up with JetZero to help fine-tune how the Z4 will be operated and maintained.
United Airlines plans to purchase up to 200 aircraft if all goes well.
The US Department of the Air Force is backing the blended-wing-body prototype effort with $235 million, seeing potential for lower fuel consumption, longer range, and more efficient cargo transportation.
And since the Z4 fits into existing airports, it could make greener travel an easy upgrade for airlines everywhere.