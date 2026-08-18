JetZero Z4 could cut airline fuel use up to 50%

Japan Airlines is teaming up with JetZero to help fine-tune how the Z4 will be operated and maintained.

United Airlines plans to purchase up to 200 aircraft if all goes well.

The US Department of the Air Force is backing the blended-wing-body prototype effort with $235 million, seeing potential for lower fuel consumption, longer range, and more efficient cargo transportation.

And since the Z4 fits into existing airports, it could make greener travel an easy upgrade for airlines everywhere.