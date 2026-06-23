Jimmy Wales announces AI editing ban on Wikipedia over hallucinations Technology Jun 23, 2026

Wikipedia's co-founder Jimmy Wales just announced that AI will not be allowed to edit articles. He's worried about "hallucinations," basically, when AI confidently makes stuff up.

Even though newer models are getting better, Wales says the problem is still "very, very bad."

Instead of editing, he thinks AI could be useful for flagging obscure news stories editors might miss.