Jimmy Wales announces AI editing ban on Wikipedia over hallucinations
Wikipedia's co-founder Jimmy Wales just announced that AI will not be allowed to edit articles. He's worried about "hallucinations," basically, when AI confidently makes stuff up.
Even though newer models are getting better, Wales says the problem is still "very, very bad."
Instead of editing, he thinks AI could be useful for flagging obscure news stories editors might miss.
Wikipedia blocks platforms, seeks tech payments
AI bots are hitting Wikipedia hard for information, which has bumped up server costs and caused an 8% drop in human visits.
Wales wants big tech companies using their content to start paying up.
To keep things running smoothly, Wikipedia has started blocking platforms that don't cooperate.
Despite these challenges, Wales noted AI could help flag obscure news stories.