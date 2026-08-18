Jingwei Zhao uses AI to broaden music learning with AccoMontage
Technology
Jingwei Zhao is making music learning way more accessible with AI.
His work helps turn any song into versions that fit different instruments or skill levels, without losing what makes the song special.
One highlight is AccoMontage, his innovative tool for piano arrangements that's now a reference point in the field.
Jingwei Zhao builds sheet music AI
Zhao's research has been featured at major conferences like ISMIR and NeurIPS.
At Songscription, a US startup, he's building AI tools that create custom sheet music from audio for learners at any stage.
As Songscription Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Carlins puts it, Zhao is "one of the best arrangement researchers in the world."