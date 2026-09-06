Jio launches mega anniversary plan at ₹3,599 with 2.5GB daily
Jio is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a new Mega Anniversary Plan at ₹3,599.
You get unlimited calls, 2.5GB high-speed data every day (that's 912.5GB for the year), and 100 SMS daily, all valid for a full year.
Eligible users also enjoy unlimited 5G data and access to JioTV and JioAICloud as part of the base package.
Plan includes 18-month Google Gemini Pro
This plan packs in a JioHotstar Mobile+ subscription that includes Hollywood content, plus the JioTV Pro Pack with over 1,000 channels.
There's an extra 120GB bonus data (10GB each month) and more cloud storage too.
The real standout? An 18-month Google Gemini Pro subscription (worth ₹35,100) with advanced AI features and massive storage.
You also score partner vouchers: think discounts on flights (EaseMyTrip), shopping (AJIO), and movie tickets (Cinepolis).