Jio launches ₹10,000 3-year prepaid plan with 2.5GB daily
Technology
Jio just launched a long-term prepaid plan costing ₹10,000 for three years.
You get unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2.5GB of high-speed data daily. After that, speeds slow down to 64 Kbps.
The plan is available on the MyJio app, Jio's website, and in stores across India.
Jio plan includes JioHotstar and JioTV
Along with the basics, this plan packs in a JioHotstar Mobile and Hollywood subscription, live TV via JioTV, and 50GB of storage on JioAICloud.
There's also a one-year Canva Pro Lite subscription (though it ends before your three years are up), making it pretty appealing if you're into streaming or creating content.