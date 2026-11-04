Jio launches ₹15 24-hour unlimited 5G data pack for streaming
Technology
Jio just launched a super affordable 5G data pack: ₹15 gets you unlimited high-speed data for 24 hours.
Whether you're binge-watching, gaming, or downloading big files, there are no limits for a whole day.
It's a quick fix if you need extra data without worrying about hitting a cap.
Available via MyJio, Jio.com and stores
The ₹15 pack is available everywhere in India through the MyJio app, Jio.com, and retail stores.
All you need is a 5G phone and to be in Jio's coverage area.
It works great for streaming in HD or 4K, live sports, gaming, uploading large files, and even sharing your connection with your laptop or tablet.