Jio relaunches Jio Prime ₹300 with ₹600 vouchers, price-hike protection
Technology
Jio is celebrating its 10th birthday by bringing back the Jio Prime subscription.
For a one-time fee of ₹300, you get ₹600 worth of cashback vouchers for JioHome/Jio PC and your Jio SIM.
The best part? You're protected from any mobile plan price hikes for a whole year, until September 5, 2027.
Jio prepaid ₹324 undercuts Airtel
Jio's new deal keeps your prepaid plan cost steady (₹324 per month effective after the membership), even if other carriers raise prices.
Meanwhile, Airtel just bumped its entry plan from ₹299 to ₹349, a 16% jump, so Jio now comes out about ₹25 cheaper per month with that extra peace of mind on tariffs.