Jio rolls out voice-only prepaid plans for Wi-Fi-first users
Technology
Jio just rolled out prepaid plans made for people who mostly use Wi-Fi but still want a number for calls and texts when they're out.
Prices start at ₹147, with options that last from 22 days up to almost a year (336 days for ₹1,748).
It's all about voice-only plans for calling and messaging without mobile data here.
Airtel, Vodafone Idea launch voice-only packs
Airtel and Vodafone Idea have also launched their own voice-only plans. Their yearly packs are cheaper than Jio's, but the shorter ones cost a bit more.
All this points to telecom companies now offering more focused choices, so you can pick exactly what fits your lifestyle (and budget).