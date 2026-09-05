Jio to launch budget AI glasses 'JioFrames' by end 2026
Technology
Jio is bringing out its own budget-friendly AI smart glasses, JioFrames, by the end of 2026.
Designed as a wallet-friendly alternative to pricier options like Meta's Ray-Ban AI glasses, JioFrames reflect the company's push to make cool tech accessible for more people.
JioFrames will use Google Gemini AI
JioFrames will use Google Gemini AI, so you can ask questions, get real-time translations planned for later, summarize text, and even track your steps or wellness tips, all hands-free with simple "Hey Jio" voice commands.
They'll support 12 major Indian languages from day one, making it easier to chat or travel without language hassles.