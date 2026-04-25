Jio unveils ₹459 Youth and Gaming plan with Gemini Pro

Jio bundles subscriptions and cloud storage

This plan is packed with digital goodies: access to JioGames Mobile, FanCode via JioTV, Snapchat+, a three-month mobile subscription to JioHotstar, plus 50GB of JioAICloud storage.

There's also an 18-month Google Gemini Pro subscription (with advanced AI tools and a massive 5TB cloud) thrown in.

If you travel abroad, you can receive free incoming SMS over Wi-Fi calling: just keep an active plan on a VoWi-Fi device to keep those perks rolling.