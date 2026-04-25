Jio unveils ₹459 Youth and Gaming plan with Gemini Pro
Technology
Jio just dropped its Youth and Gaming Plan, aimed at gamers and social media fans.
For ₹459, you get 28 days of service with 61GB of data (2GB per day), unlimited calls, and 100 daily SMS.
Once you exhaust the high-speed quota, speeds drop to 64Kbps.
Jio bundles subscriptions and cloud storage
This plan is packed with digital goodies: access to JioGames Mobile, FanCode via JioTV, Snapchat+, a three-month mobile subscription to JioHotstar, plus 50GB of JioAICloud storage.
There's also an 18-month Google Gemini Pro subscription (with advanced AI tools and a massive 5TB cloud) thrown in.
If you travel abroad, you can receive free incoming SMS over Wi-Fi calling: just keep an active plan on a VoWi-Fi device to keep those perks rolling.