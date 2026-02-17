Jio urges TRAI to update net neutrality rules for 5G

If TRAI delays, India could fall behind in 5G slicing

If TRAI doesn't clear things up soon, Indian telcos could be stuck—unable to launch cool new services or accidentally breaking outdated rules.

Other countries have seen market examples of 5G slicing or taken regulatory approaches that allow premium or specialized services, so India risks falling behind if it waits too long.

For young users and businesses hoping for faster gaming or better connectivity options, these decisions could shape what's possible in the near future.