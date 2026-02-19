JioChatGPT: Now, you can talk to your JioCinema app
JioHotstar announced "Multilingual Cognitive Search," a ChatGPT-powered tool that helps you find what to watch by simply talking or typing in your language—no more endless scrolling.
With support for multiple Indian languages, it's designed for its user base, making content discovery way more personal and easy.
You can ask for live sports highlights too
Just tell the app what you're in the mood for—like, "My parents are visiting, suggest something we can all watch together"—and you'll get instant recommendations.
You can even use voice commands during live sports to catch highlights or scores without missing a beat.
ChatGPT integration will also extend to other platforms
The feature's rollout will begin with select live and on-demand experiences before expanding in phases across the platform.
Plus, if you're using ChatGPT elsewhere and ask for show suggestions, you'll get direct links from JioHotstar's catalog.
It's all about making your streaming experience smoother and more interactive.