JioCinema integrates ChatGPT for smarter sports and entertainment recommendations Technology Feb 19, 2026

JioHotstar has teamed up with OpenAI to make finding what to watch way easier.

Now you can use voice or text to ask for recommendations—just describe your mood or situation—and ChatGPT will suggest options for on-demand content and enable conversational exploration of live sport, such as key moments, scores, player highlights and contextual insights during matches.