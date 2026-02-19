JioCinema integrates ChatGPT for smarter sports and entertainment recommendations
Technology
JioHotstar has teamed up with OpenAI to make finding what to watch way easier.
Now you can use voice or text to ask for recommendations—just describe your mood or situation—and ChatGPT will suggest options for on-demand content and enable conversational exploration of live sport, such as key moments, scores, player highlights and contextual insights during matches.
You can now ask ChatGPT about live match updates
Forget typing awkward keywords. With this update, you can simply chat your way to match updates, player stats, or big moments during live events.
The feature is rolling out in phases and even drops direct JioHotstar links when you ask about entertainment.
Accessing the new feature
You'll get access through JioHotstar's updated plans. It's a pretty handy upgrade for streamers.