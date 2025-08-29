JioCinema introduces AI voice assistant, camera angle controls for streaming

JioHotstar has announced four fresh AI-powered features to level up your streaming in 2025. The highlights: Riya, a voice search assistant that understands natural language; Voice Print, which dubs shows in local languages while keeping actors' original voices and lip-sync; JioLenZ for switching up viewing angles; and MaxView 3.0, a cricket mode built for mobile fans. It's all about making content easier to find—and way more fun to watch.

Riya and voice print Riya lets you ask for shows or movies using normal language—no clunky typing needed.

Meanwhile, Voice Print uses advanced voice cloning so dubbed content sounds natural and matches the actors' lips, making regional versions feel much more real.

JioLenZ and MaxView 3.0 JioLenZ gives you control over camera angles right from your device, perfect if you want a fresh perspective during movies or live events.

Cricket lovers get MaxView 3.0—a mobile-first mode that combines live scores, highlights, and multiple camera views in one simple interface so you never miss the action.