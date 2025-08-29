Reliance introduces AI-powered JioFrames smart glasses at 48th AGM Technology Aug 29, 2025

At its 48th AGM today, Reliance Industries revealed JioFrames—AI-powered smart glasses developed in partnership with Meta.

These let you snap HD photos, record videos, listen to audio hands-free, and chat with a multilingual voice assistant.

The company also rolled out an upgraded JioAICloud that can search photos by voice and supports creative tools like collage and promo video makers.