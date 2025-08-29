Next Article
Reliance introduces AI-powered JioFrames smart glasses at 48th AGM
At its 48th AGM today, Reliance Industries revealed JioFrames—AI-powered smart glasses developed in partnership with Meta.
These let you snap HD photos, record videos, listen to audio hands-free, and chat with a multilingual voice assistant.
The company also rolled out an upgraded JioAICloud that can search photos by voice and supports creative tools like collage and promo video makers.
Meta and Reliance's joint effort to enhance AI accessibility
Reliance's partnership with Meta is all about making AI more accessible for India's businesses and developers.
By using Meta's open-source Llama models in their AI offerings and cloud service, they're giving Indian creators more advanced tools to work with.
These updates are meant to bring cutting-edge tech into everyday life across India.