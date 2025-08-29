AI-created malware can dodge antivirus programs: What you should know

At Black Hat USA 2025, researchers demonstrated how a hacker used generative AI to build ransomware that can dodge most antivirus programs. This new malware changes its style or structure each time it is launched, making it tough for old-school security tools to catch.

Ransomware development has been accelerated by generative AI Generative AI has sped up ransomware creation from weeks to just hours. By automating code changes, hackers can keep their malware one step ahead of major security suites.

Researchers warn that both businesses and regular users need to rethink their cybersecurity habits as these threats evolve.

Why traditional antivirus won't work Traditional antivirus relies on spotting known code "signatures," but with the malware constantly changing itself, those methods fall short.

This leaves anyone using only basic protection more exposed than they might think.