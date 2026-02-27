JioFinance app launches with AI chat-based financial advice
JioFinance is back with a fresh look and smarter features, thanks to AI.
After a huge beta test, the app now has over 20 million users and aims to make managing your money way easier—whether you're looking for loans, insurance, or just want financial advice.
You can grab it on Google Play, Apple App Store, or MyJio.
Loans, insurance, and tips
The new JioFinance app uses a growing ecosystem of 15 AI agents and around 70 decision-making engines to give you personalized tips via chat.
You get a dynamically personalized home screen, so no two users see the same home screen if their financial profiles and needs differ, and earn JioPoints rewards when you use the app.
Need a loan? There are options for mutual funds, home loans (including balance transfers), or even loans against property.
Plus, there's easy access to digital insurance plans for everything from health to your bike.
Digital savings account in under 5 minutes
With Jio Payments Bank inside the app, you can open a digital savings account—no paperwork needed.
It takes less than five minutes using biometrics, and you get a physical debit card too.
Financial fitness score coming soon
Soon you'll be able to check your Financial Fitness Score right in the app—it'll track how you spend, borrow, invest, and pay taxes.
There's also help from your own "Personal CFO" plus extra rewards through an Executive Membership program on the way.