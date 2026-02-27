JioFinance app launches with AI chat-based financial advice

Loans, insurance, and tips

The new JioFinance app uses a growing ecosystem of 15 AI agents and around 70 decision-making engines to give you personalized tips via chat.

You get a dynamically personalized home screen, so no two users see the same home screen if their financial profiles and needs differ, and earn JioPoints rewards when you use the app.

Need a loan? There are options for mutual funds, home loans (including balance transfers), or even loans against property.

Plus, there's easy access to digital insurance plans for everything from health to your bike.