JioFinance app now tracks your entire financial life in 1 place
JioFinance just rolled out a unified dashboard that puts all your finances—bank accounts, mutual funds, stocks, ETFs, loans, and deposits (FD/RD tracking coming soon)—in one place.
The idea is to make money management way less stressful.
All you need is the JioFinance app (on Google Play Store or Apple App Store); link your accounts under "Track your Finances" and you're set.
You get real-time balances, spending breakdowns, portfolio tracking, and cash flow trends—all in one view.
There are also AI-powered tips to help you manage better.
Right now it covers savings/current accounts, mutual funds, stocks and ETFs; support for fixed and recurring deposits is coming soon.
Since its beta launch on May 30, 2024, over 6 million people have tried out JioFinance.
CEO Surbhe S Sharma says the new dashboard brings users' financial life together on a unified, secure, and insightful platform, making it easier to stay on top of spending and saving goals.