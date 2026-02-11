JioFinance app now tracks your entire financial life in 1 place Technology Feb 11, 2026

JioFinance just rolled out a unified dashboard that puts all your finances—bank accounts, mutual funds, stocks, ETFs, loans, and deposits (FD/RD tracking coming soon)—in one place.

The idea is to make money management way less stressful.

All you need is the JioFinance app (on Google Play Store or Apple App Store); link your accounts under "Track your Finances" and you're set.