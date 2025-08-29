Next Article
Jio's new tech can cut broadband installation time drastically
Jio just announced its Digital Twin tech—a 3D virtual map of India's buildings and terrain—so engineers can plan broadband setups remotely.
The result? Getting Jio broadband at home could go from a week-long wait to less than a day.
How digital twin works
Digital Twin creates a detailed virtual version of your neighborhood, letting engineers check network conditions and finalize installation plans without stepping outside.
This means fewer site visits and faster, more efficient broadband setups.
Faster installations
By skipping the usual back-and-forth inspections, Jio can activate connections way faster.
The tech will first speed up home broadband installations, making the process smoother for everyone waiting to get online.