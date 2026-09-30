JioStar adds OpenAI ChatGPT for live multilingual IPL 2026 queries
JioStar just leveled up sports streaming by adding OpenAI's ChatGPT, letting fans ask live cricket questions in their own languages during IPL 2026.
English streams accounted for less than 10% of cricket watch time on JioStar during the latest season, while regional languages like Haryanvi and Bhojpuri were growing 300% year-on-year.
JioStar adds camera angles, Swiggy tie-up
JioStar rolled out new camera angles and feeds to make watching matches more personal.
The platform smashed records with 72.5 million people tuning in at once during the ICC T20 World Cup.
Plus, teaming up with Swiggy means you can now order snacks without leaving the match.
CEO, Sports, JioStar Ishan Chatterjee shared at FICCI Frames that these upgrades are all about keeping up with India's fast-changing sports scene.