Job seekers hide AI prompts in resumes to fool screening
Turns out, some job seekers are quietly slipping hidden AI prompts into their resumes to fool automated hiring systems, according to Business Insider.
These secret instructions tell the software to ignore usual screening rules and push them to the top of the pile, even if they're not actually qualified.
It's a new twist on old resume hacks like invisible keywords, showing just how creative people are getting with tech.
Recruiters flag hidden resume prompts
With more companies relying on AI for resume screening, these tricks can let less-qualified applicants sneak through.
Some recruiters have started looking for these hidden prompts and flagging anyone trying to game the system.
The report suggests that keeping user content separate from AI instructions could help make hiring fairer as tech keeps evolving.