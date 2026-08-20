JobAssist AI platform lists over 10 million active jobs
Technology
Job searching just got a lot easier with JobAssist, a platform powered by AI.
Instead of scrolling through endless outdated or duplicate listings, you get access to over 10 million active jobs (with 30,000 more added daily) that actually match your career goals, all in one place.
JobAssist match scores auto apply dashboard
JobAssist's AI recommends jobs based on your skills, experience, and preferences, giving each listing a Match Score (one to 100) with a quick reason why it fits you.
You can even let Auto Apply handle the boring stuff: it fills out forms, writes cover letters, and attaches your resume using info you provide.
Plus, you can track all your applications from one centralized dashboard.