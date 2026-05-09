Jobseeker Gurleen calls company webcam and 10-minute screenshot policy torturous
Technology
A woman named Gurleen shared her recent job interview story online, where a company told her remote workers must keep their webcams on while working and have screenshots taken of their screens every 10 minutes.
Gurleen called the policy "like this, it feels more like a torture to me," saying it felt way too invasive and made her lose interest in the role.
Gurleen's post sparks remote monitoring debate
Her post quickly got people talking, with many feeling that this kind of micromanagement defeats the point of remote work.
One user summed it up: "Bro, office feels more comfortable than this."
The story has sparked a wider conversation about how much monitoring is too much when working from home.