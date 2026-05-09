Jobseeker Gurleen calls company webcam and 10-minute screenshot policy torturous Technology May 09, 2026

A woman named Gurleen shared her recent job interview story online, where a company told her remote workers must keep their webcams on while working and have screenshots taken of their screens every 10 minutes.

Gurleen called the policy "like this, it feels more like a torture to me," saying it felt way too invasive and made her lose interest in the role.