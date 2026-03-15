Joby Aviation's flying taxi takes to the skies

The S4 is designed to be super quiet

The S4 fits one pilot and four passengers, cruises at 322km/h, and has a range of about 241km on a single charge.

It runs on batteries, uses six tilting propellers for smooth takeoff and landing, and is designed to be super quiet—quieter than city traffic.

After racking up 50,000-plus test miles already, safety features like triple-redundant controls are built right in.