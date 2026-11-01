John Ternus says Apple will not rush AI integration
Technology
Apple CEO John Ternus recently shared how the company is thinking about AI: it's not just adding it because it's trendy.
Even though some people say Apple is slow with things like the new Siri, Ternus says it's happy taking its time and making sure AI actually helps users.
John Ternus: AI must aid users
Ternus made it clear: Apple wants AI to make your experience better, but not at the cost of creativity or quality.
"We don't want to ship AI for AI's sake," he explained.
The goal is simple: use AI in ways that genuinely improve Apple products and make people love using them even more.