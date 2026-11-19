Johns Hopkins finds entorhinal cortex, amygdala shrink before Alzheimer's symptoms
A Johns Hopkins study just found that two parts of the brain, responsible for memory and emotion, start shrinking up to 10 years before Alzheimer's symptoms show up.
Using advanced brain scans, researchers spotted these early changes in the entorhinal cortex and amygdala, long before any memory problems.
Tau buildup suggests earlier treatment window
Unlike the usual focus on the hippocampus, this study highlights that the entorhinal cortex and amygdala are hit earlier and harder.
Researchers also saw a buildup of tau protein, a classic sign of Alzheimer's.
According to senior author Michael Miller, catching these changes early could give doctors a five- to 10-year head start for possible treatments or interventions.
This could mean new ways to spot and slow down Alzheimer's before it takes hold.