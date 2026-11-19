Unlike the usual focus on the hippocampus, this study highlights that the entorhinal cortex and amygdala are hit earlier and harder.

Researchers also saw a buildup of tau protein, a classic sign of Alzheimer's.

According to senior author Michael Miller, catching these changes early could give doctors a five- to 10-year head start for possible treatments or interventions.

This could mean new ways to spot and slow down Alzheimer's before it takes hold.