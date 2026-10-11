Johns Hopkins links spine bone loss to faster brain aging
Technology
A recent Johns Hopkins study found that people with lower bone density in their spines could be at higher risk for faster brain aging.
Using AI to analyze chest CT scans from 715 participants, researchers noticed that weaker bones were linked to changes in the brain's white matter, areas tied to focus and decision-making.
Researchers suggest possible insulin resistance link
The team thinks there might be a shared cause behind both bone loss and brain decline, possibly something like insulin resistance.
While they are not saying weak bones definitely cause memory issues, they do see a connection worth exploring.
The cool part? Routine chest scans could someday help spot people at risk for cognitive decline just by checking their bone density.
More research is on the way.