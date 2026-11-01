Johns Hopkins reveals claudin-4 is Bacteroides fragilis toxin receptor
Technology
Scientists at Johns Hopkins have figured out how a common gut bacterium, Bacteroides fragilis, can actually help cause colon cancer.
The trick? Its toxin (called BFT) binds to a receptor named claudin-4, which is an essential docking point before it can damage colon cells.
Once it sparks inflammation and tumor growth, pretty wild for something that lives in so many healthy people.
CRISPR identifies claudin-4 decoy protects mice
The team used CRISPR to finally pinpoint claudin-4 as BFT's doorway, solving a long-standing mystery.
Even better, they designed a molecular decoy that blocked the toxin and stopped damage in mice.
This could mean new ways to prevent or treat colorectal cancer by blocking the toxin-receptor interaction, definitely something to keep an eye on for future treatments.