Johnson & Johnson gains FDA clearance for Ottava surgical robot
Technology
Johnson & Johnson just got US Food and Drug Administration clearance for Ottava, its new robotic surgery system.
This is Johnson & Johnson's first step into the soft-tissue robotic surgery world, starting with upper abdominal procedures like gastric bypass.
After a successful trial where all 30 surgeries went smoothly, Ottava is officially in the game.
Ottava table arms, groin hernia trial
Ottava has four robotic arms built right into the operating table, so it frees up 30% to 50% more space than older systems and can tuck away when not needed.
While it's only cleared for upper abdominal surgeries now, Johnson & Johnson already has another trial in groin hernia surgery that is currently ongoing.