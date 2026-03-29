Jon L. Noble plays 'World of Warcraft' using Neuralink implant

Noble controlled games by day 80

Within two weeks of his surgery, engineers connected Noble's implant to a MacBook.

He picked things up fast, moving from basic computer tasks to launching "World of Warcraft" with his mind by day 80.

He fired up "World of Warcraft" by day 80; as of the publication date, he said his character was level 16.

His story shows how brain-computer tech like this could give people with movement challenges more independence and new ways to experience digital worlds.