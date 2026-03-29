Jon L. Noble plays 'World of Warcraft' using Neuralink implant
Jon L. Noble, a British Army veteran paralyzed since 2004, just played "World of Warcraft" using thought control, thanks to a Neuralink brain implant.
After joining Neuralink's UK spinal injury trial and getting the N1 device last December, he's now able to control games hands-free, opening up new ways for him to connect and have fun online.
Noble controlled games by day 80
Within two weeks of his surgery, engineers connected Noble's implant to a MacBook.
He picked things up fast, moving from basic computer tasks to launching "World of Warcraft" with his mind by day 80.
He fired up "World of Warcraft" by day 80; as of the publication date, he said his character was level 16.
His story shows how brain-computer tech like this could give people with movement challenges more independence and new ways to experience digital worlds.