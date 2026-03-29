Jony Ive partners with OpenAI to design ambient AI device
Jony Ive, the design legend behind Apple's biggest hits, is joining forces with OpenAI to build a device they hope will define the AI generation.
Their goal? A gadget as game-changing as the original iPhone, but built around AI instead of apps.
Unlike past attempts such as Humane's AI Pin, this project is all about seamless, ambient interaction rather than screens and taps.
Voice interface raises privacy concerns
Instead of a screen, you'd interact using your voice (think talking to your device naturally throughout your day).
The tech inside would rely on powerful language models and neural chips, picking up context from your surroundings.
It's minimalist (classic Ive), possibly launching in 2026.
But with all that data collection comes real privacy questions: balancing cool new features with keeping user information safe will be key for this ambitious project.