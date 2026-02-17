AI Impact Summit: SAHI, BODH health initiatives launching today

Union Minister JP Nadda will launch two major national initiatives at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. They include the Strategy for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare for India (SAHI) and the Benchmarking Open Data Platform for Health AI (BODH). The event will take place at Bharat Mandapam today, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced in a press release.

Initiative SAHI aims to enable ethical AI adoption in healthcare SAHI is a national guidance framework aimed at enabling the safe, ethical, evidence-based, and also inclusive adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across India's healthcare system. The strategy will offer strategic direction for governance, data stewardship, validation, deployment, and monitoring of AI solutions. It also aims to support states and institutions in responsibly adopting these technologies in line with public health priorities.

Platform launch BODH will ensure quality assurance in health AI solutions The BODH platform, developed by IIT Kanpur in collaboration with the National Health Authority, is a privacy-preserving benchmarking tool. It allows for a rigorous evaluation of AI models on diverse and real-world health data without sharing underlying datasets. As a digital public good under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, it aims to bolster trust, transparency and quality assurance in deploying health AI solutions.

