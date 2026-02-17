AI Impact Summit: SAHI, BODH health initiatives launching today
What's the story
Union Minister JP Nadda will launch two major national initiatives at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. They include the Strategy for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare for India (SAHI) and the Benchmarking Open Data Platform for Health AI (BODH). The event will take place at Bharat Mandapam today, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced in a press release.
Initiative
SAHI aims to enable ethical AI adoption in healthcare
SAHI is a national guidance framework aimed at enabling the safe, ethical, evidence-based, and also inclusive adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across India's healthcare system. The strategy will offer strategic direction for governance, data stewardship, validation, deployment, and monitoring of AI solutions. It also aims to support states and institutions in responsibly adopting these technologies in line with public health priorities.
Platform launch
BODH will ensure quality assurance in health AI solutions
The BODH platform, developed by IIT Kanpur in collaboration with the National Health Authority, is a privacy-preserving benchmarking tool. It allows for a rigorous evaluation of AI models on diverse and real-world health data without sharing underlying datasets. As a digital public good under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, it aims to bolster trust, transparency and quality assurance in deploying health AI solutions.
International presence
India AI Impact Summit brings together global leaders, policymakers
The India AI Impact Summit is the first international AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South. It has drawn participation from more than 20 heads of state, 60 ministers and 500 global AI leaders. Policymakers, technology firms, academia and industry representatives are attending this event which aims to translate AI discussions into development outcomes, under the IndiaAI Mission and Digital India initiative.