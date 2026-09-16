Juan Diego Raimondi warns recursive self improvement could misalign AI
Super-smart AI might actually mess with how we live, without even meaning to.
Juan Diego Raimondi, chief AI architect at Making Sense, says that as AI systems get better at improving themselves (a process called recursive self-improvement), they could start making decisions that don't always line up with what people want or need.
Raimondi urges AI safety and alignment
Raimondi points out it's crucial to make sure these powerful AIs stay in sync with human intentions.
Raimondi explains that it is crucial to ensure that these systems do not inadvertently cause harm while pursuing their objectives.
With AI already shaking up fields like cybersecurity, and tech leaders debating how fast we should push forward, the big question is: how do we keep things safe and balanced as AI gets smarter?