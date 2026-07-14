Judge dismisses suit seeking $32.8B over iCloud CSAM claims
Technology
Apple just got a major lawsuit dropped, where thousands accused the company of not doing enough to stop child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on iCloud.
The plaintiffs wanted up to $32.8 billion in damages, claiming Apple failed to use tech that could detect and report harmful material.
Judge cites Section 230 urges Congress
The judge sided with Apple, saying Section 230 shields platforms from being blamed for what users upload, so the case cannot be brought back.
She also pointed out that tackling online child exploitation needs stronger laws from Congress.
The plaintiffs' lawyer disagreed with the ruling but agreed that new legislation is needed.
Apple has not commented yet, but has previously said it is trying to balance user privacy with safety concerns.