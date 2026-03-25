Judge says Pentagon's AI ban could be 'billions' loss
Technology
A US judge is pushing back against the Pentagon's ban on Anthropic's AI technology in federal agencies.
The Pentagon cited supply chain risk, but the judge suggested this might just be a way to sideline Anthropic after disagreements over AI safety, potentially costing the company billions.
Both sides are now waiting for the final decision
Anthropic is fighting back in court, saying they don't support using AI for mass surveillance or autonomous weapons.
The government, though, warns that letting Anthropic back in could create national security risks and open the door to "future sabotage."
For now, the judge hasn't made a final call, so both sides are still waiting to see what happens next.