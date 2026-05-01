Julius Oelsmann study finds coastal cities sinking, local seas rising Technology May 20, 2026

A new study out this week says some of the world's biggest cities are actually sinking under their own weight, and it's making rising sea levels even worse.

Led by Dr. Julius Oelsmann from Munich, the research found that coastal cities are seeing sea levels go up about 6mm every year, three times faster than the global average.

All this is happening because heavy buildings, plus too much groundwater and oil extraction, are causing the ground to sink, putting millions at higher risk of flooding.