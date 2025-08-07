Next Article
July 2025 becomes planet's 3rd-hottest month on record
July 2025 just became the planet's third-hottest month on record, hitting an average global temperature of 16.68°C—about half a degree warmer than the usual July from 1991-2020.
It's another clear sign that climate change isn't slowing down.
Turkey faced extreme heatwave, with temperatures soaring to 50.5degC
Even though it didn't top last year's records, July still ran 1.25°C hotter than pre-industrial times, and the past year as a whole crossed the Paris Agreement's key limit of a 1.5°C rise.
With places like Turkey facing an extreme heatwave—temperatures soared to a wild 50.5°C—it's obvious that tackling climate change is more urgent than ever.