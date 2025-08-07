July 2025 becomes planet's 3rd-hottest month on record

Turkey faced extreme heatwave, with temperatures soaring to 50.5degC

Even though it didn't top last year's records, July still ran 1.25°C hotter than pre-industrial times, and the past year as a whole crossed the Paris Agreement's key limit of a 1.5°C rise.

With places like Turkey facing an extreme heatwave—temperatures soared to a wild 50.5°C—it's obvious that tackling climate change is more urgent than ever.